PM Modi's rally in Goa will increase our vote count, says Pramod Sawant

Panaji, April 26 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the party's vote count and lead in both the Lok Sabha seats in the state will increase after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally on April 27.

BJP leaders on Thursday took stock of the preparation for PM Modi's public meeting scheduled to be held at Sancoale in South Goa.

"People are eager to attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 50,000 people will gather. It will have a positive impact on both Lok Sabha seats in the state. Our lead will increase after the meeting," CM Sawant said.

BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Tanavade, speaking to reporters, said that his party would be winning in both the seats.

"We will also hold a meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are getting good responses from across the state," Tanavade said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union Minister Shripad Naik from North Goa and industrialist Pallavi Dempo from South Goa.

The coastal state will go to the polls on May 7, in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

