PM Modi’s vision inspired the creation of IIM like world-class institutions: Dr Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, July 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to education and his vision for a ‘New India’ have inspired the creation of IIM like world-class institutions, Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, has said.

Addressing the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Jagti on the outskirts of Jammu city, Dr Singh said India’s aspirational generation is going through better times under the PM Modi government.

“Startups are booming and, as a result, new opportunities are opening. Technology has been a great leveller so that everybody from every region has an opportunity,” the minister told the gathering.

Most of the successful startup stories have been possible due to strong industry linkages.

“For example, in the Aroma mission, the government became an enabler by ensuring capacity-building of those engaged in agri startups in lavender and facilitating the market access to spur the sale of Himalayan products like lavender-made perfumes and other products,” Dr Singh explained.

The Union Minister said the youth must harness the technology which has created a level-playing field for societal good.

“Earlier, technology was a privilege of a few,” Dr Singh pointed out.

Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the students to gear themselves up in order to take the leadership role of India of 2047.

“Youth will be the architects of a developed India when it completes the centenary of its Independence in 2027,” the minister said, adding that the government is making tireless efforts to equip its younger generation with new skills.

Dr Jitendra Singh advocated for forging collaboration and synergy among institutions for the greater benefit of their students.

