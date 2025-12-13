PM Modi’s vision of developed India will arrive ahead of time: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Ahmedabad, Dec 13 Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared his vision of a “developed India,” aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream and placing strong faith in the country’s younger generation.

Speaking with optimism, Neil told IANS that he believes the goal of a developed India will be achieved ahead of schedule, thanks to the intelligence, hard work, and innovative spirit of today’s youth.

He praised the younger generation for their resilience and their ability to struggle through challenges, noting that they understand the value of time and are determined to bring glory to the nation through their ideas and start-ups. He recently participated in a programme organised by the “Shilp Foundation” in Gujarat.

“The youth of today are not just dreamers, they are doers. They know how to fight, how to value every moment, and how to transform their vision into reality,” Neil remarked, underscoring their role in shaping India’s future.

Encouraging young entrepreneurs to become leaders rather than followers, he appealed to them to set trends instead of simply adopting existing ones.

According to him, this spirit of originality and innovation will define India’s global standing in the years to come.

The actor emphasised that rather than merely following existing trends, we must create new ones. He observed that people often notice innovations abroad and lament, “Alas! We could have done this in India.”

Instead of expressing regret, he urged that “we should take action ourselves, asserting that we are more than capable and, in fact, far better than others.”

Neil also expressed gratitude to the “Shilp Foundation,” which allowed him to engage with and invest in the ideas of budding entrepreneurs.

He acknowledged the platform for helping him understand the aspirations of startups and for fostering a culture of innovation among the youth.

He further affirmed that the self-confidence and trust instilled in the younger generation by Prime Minister Modi will undoubtedly enable India to shine with pride on the global stage.

His remarks echo a broader theme in India’s public discourse: that the nation’s future lies in the hands of its youth, whose creativity, resilience, and determination have the potential to hasten the country’s progress toward becoming a truly developed nation.

