PM Modi’s visit to Solapur: Women applaud ‘Double-Engine’ government’s initiatives

Solapur, Nov 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public gathering in Solapur, Maharashtra as part of the election campaign.

During his speech, the PM praised the work and performance of the Maharashtra government. Lauding the government’s role in the development of the state, he stated that the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, along with its alliance partners, is working with the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”.

Those who attended the rally cheered the Prime Minister even as he showcased the achievements of the state government, attributing the growth to the double-engine dispensation.

Women who attended the rally expressed their satisfaction with the initiatives of the BJP government, highlighting the benefits they have received from several schemes.

Rajeshri Anil Chauhan, a woman from the rally, while speaking to IANS, mentioned that Prime Minister Modi’s work has been commendable, particularly his consistent focus on women’s welfare. She pointed out that many decisions taken by the Prime Minister, both nationally and for women, have been beneficial.

"These schemes have not only helped women but have also benefited the youth," she said.

Talking about specific government schemes, she mentioned: "I have benefited from several government schemes, including the Ladli Behna scheme, the insurance scheme, and the Arogya Yojana. The public is getting benefits from all these schemes in Maharashtra. I believe that Maharashtra should continue with the 'double-engine' government, as it provides every kind of facility."

Meanwhile, Vimal Jagannath Kore, another woman at the rally, shared her happiness over PM Modi’s visit to Solapur.

"We are very happy with all the schemes, especially the Ladli Behna scheme, which has benefited many of us. I would say that the 'double-engine' government in Maharashtra should remain in place because it is pushing forward developmental work," she added, admiring PM Modi’s speech.

Assembly elections will be held for Maharashtra’s 288 seats on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23.

