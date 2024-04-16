PM Modi‘s visits to TN won't make any difference, INDIA bloc will sweep polls: CM Stalin

Chennai, April 16 Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s regular visits to Tamil Nadu will not make any difference in the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.

CM Stalin was speaking with the media during his roadshow on his home turf of Kulathur in Chennai South Lok Sabha seat.

The CM said that there was a wave for the INDIA bloc led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu and added that the front would improve its results by winning all the seats in the state.

The Chief Minister said that PM Narendra Modi "was fearing an adverse result" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and added that this was the main reason for him to target opposition-ruled states and Chief Ministers. He was referring to the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren.

CM Stalin said that Prime Minister Modi "was lowering the status of the post he was occupying" and added that the BJP and PM Modi were "playing divisive politics which was not good for the country".

Stalin went door to door to seek votes for Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, the DMK candidate for Chennai south constituency who is seeking re-election.

The Chief Minister will be campaigning for senior DMK leader, T.R. Baalu at the Sri Perumbudur constituency on Tuesday evening.

