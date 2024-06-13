PM Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh Join LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi in BJP Margdarshak Mandal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Margadarshak Mandal. The names of both senior leaders, PM Modi and Rajnath Singh, are now appearing on the BJP's official website with their photos in their 'margadarshak-mandal' section.

BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are already in the Margadarshak Mandal. According to the press release by BJP in 2014, the then party president Amit Shah had named the four leaders, along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Margadarshak Mandal.

Modi and Rajnath Singh officially entered Marg Darshak Mandal according to BJP's website.



Is this indication that the floor test is going to fail and is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?



Link: https://t.co/zblyk7OePrpic.twitter.com/fp7kaabjW3 — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 13, 2024

Kerala Congress took an attack on saffron party and asked if it is an indication that the floor test is going to fail, adding, “is this a dry run of the page post the disaster?”

Meanwhile, on June 9, PM Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.