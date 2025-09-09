PM Narendra Modi Arrives at Parliament House To Cast His Vote for Vice Presidential Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 9, arrived at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election 2025. Voting for the post of Vice President to begin shortly. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc’s nominee and former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy is set for 15th Vice President election.

Both the houses of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will decide 15th Vice President between CP Radhakrishnan of the NDA bloc and B Sudershan Reddy of the INDIA bloc, two months after the sudden resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament House to cast his vote for the Vice Presidential election.



Voting for the post of Vice President to begin shortly. NDA nominee and Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan faces the Opposition INDIA bloc's nominee

The fate of the two leaders will be decided during the house contest today. The counting of votes to be held later in the day and the result will be declared on the same day. The VP election's upcoming result will not be surprising for the nation as the BJP-led NDA backing CP Radhakrishnan, has the numbers in its favour.

Who Are the Candidates?

While the ruling NDA has nominated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan for VP post, while INDIA alliance is supporting former Supreme Court judge Sudershan Reddy. Radhakrishnan, a BJP veteran, has been a two-time MP from Coimbatore during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand before taking over as Maharashtra Governor in July 2024.

Sudershan Reddy, a veteran judge known for several landmark judgments, served as a Supreme Court judge from 2007 till his retirement in 2011. He was also the first Lokayukta of Goa, but stepped down within seven months, citing personal reasons. He had also declared Salwa Judum, appointed by the Chhattisgarh government, as unconstitutional.

Who Votes?

The Vice President will be elected by an electoral college, which also elects the President of India. The electoral college consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha. The electoral comprises a total of 788 members from both houses.

PM Modi will be the first voter to cast his vote. The prime minister will cast his vote along with Punjab and Haryana MPs, sources told PTI.