PM Narendra Modi Gets Emotional, Breaks Silence on Abusive Slogans Against His Mother at RJD-Congress Event in Bihar (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi grew visibly emotional on Tuesday while addressing the abusive remarks made against his late mother during a political event organised by the Congress and RJD in Bihar. The controversy broke out at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Darbhanga, where objectionable slogans targeting Modi’s mother were raised from the stage. Expressing his anguish, PM Modi said, “Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar,” he stated.

While launching a new cooperative initiative in Bihar aimed at empowering women’s entrepreneurship, the Prime Minister linked the incident with the dignity of women across the nation. Speaking to nearly 20 lakh women through video conferencing, he remarked, “These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the country. I know… how bad all of you, every mother of Bihar, felt after seeing and hearing this! I know, as much pain as I have in my heart, the people of Bihar are also in the same pain.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused from the stage of RJD-Congress in Bihar... These abuses are not just an insult to… pic.twitter.com/POPJbGFGqt — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

The incident dates back to August 28, when a video went viral showing a man hurling Hindi abuses at PM Modi’s late mother during Rahul Gandhi’s yatra. The rally was also joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, before moving towards Muzaffarpur on motorcycles. Following outrage, the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizvi alias Raza, aged 20, was arrested from Singhwara in Darbhanga. Referring to the importance of mothers in shaping lives, PM Modi said, “A poor mother, through her struggles, provides education and values to her children, instilling noble virtues. That is why a mother’s place is considered even higher than that of gods and goddesses.”

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, the Prime Minister criticised the Congress and RJD leadership. He said the value of sacrifice made by an ordinary mother and the struggle of her child cannot be comprehended by “young princes born into royal families.” Emphasising the elitist privileges enjoyed by his rivals, he added, “These honourable people were born with a silver spoon in their mouths. The power of the country and Bihar seems like an inheritance of their family to them.” Calling the attack “deeply hurtful,” PM Modi asked why his late mother, who was never involved in politics, was brought into political battles.

With his voice choking with emotion, PM Modi continued, “That mother of mine, who has nothing to do with politics, who is no more, was abused from the stage of the RJD, Congress. Sisters and mothers, I can see your faces; I can only imagine the pain you must have felt. I can see tears in the eyes of some mothers.” He reminded the gathering of his personal loss, stating, “My mother separated me from her so that I could serve crores of mothers like you. You all know that my mother is not alive. Some time ago, after completing 100 years of age, she left us all.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly condemned the incident, demanding accountability from the Congress leadership. Expressing his anger, Shah said, “Rahul Gandhi should apologise if he has any shame left. The nation is watching him and his party in disgust.” Criticising the ongoing march, he remarked, “The Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra is to protect the Congress’s vote bank, but in any democracy, an election is its soul. How can a nation be safe if infiltrators are allowed to pollute the system?” The controversy has sparked a major political storm in Bihar, escalating tensions between the BJP and the opposition bloc.