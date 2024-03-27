PM Narendra Modi Hails Garba's Global Popularity as It Gets UNESCO Certificate of Inscription in Paris

Garba got Global Popularity as it secures place in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. PM Modi took x (formerly Twitter) and shared this news with everyone. In his post he mentions how Garba is a celebration of life, culture and devotion. It also brings people together. It is gladdening to note that Garba’s global popularity on the rise!

Garba holds significant cultural and religious importance. It is a traditional Gujarati dance form performed during Navratri to honor Goddess Durga. The dance symbolizes the Hindu view of time as cyclical, with dancers moving in circles to represent the cycle of life and death.

In his tweet he wrote, "Sometime ago, Garba found a place in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. I am glad that the Certificate of Inscription was presented a few days back in Paris. At the same time, a memorable Garba Night was also held in Paris, which was attended the Indian community in large numbers.