PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, First Indian Aboard the International Space Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, June 28, interacted with Group Captain and Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station (ISS), according to the PMO. Shukla made history on Wednesday by embarking on a journey to ISS as part of a commercial mission operated by Axiom Space, along with three other astronauts. This marks the first space journey by an Indian astronaut in 41 years since Rakesh Sharma flew aboard a Russian spacecraft.

PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/Q37HqvUwCd — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 28, 2025

Shukla, serving as the pilot of SpaceX's Axiom Mission 4, has made history, becoming the 63rd human to land in space and the first Indian to set foot inside the ISS. The last Indian to travel to space was Rakesh Sharma in 1984, but Shukla is the first to enter the space station itself.

Also Read | India's Shubhanshu Shukla Says 'Namaskar from Space' During Axiom-4 Journey to ISS (Watch Video).

Shukla shared his arrival update, saying it was a "privilege to see Earth from this vantage point." “The moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. It has been a wonderful ride. The expectations I had were surpassed,” he said during his arrival remarks.

Speaking in Hindi during his message to India, Shukla expressed heartfelt gratitude, “It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the ISS… The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me.” He added that the next 14 days will be dedicated to science and exploration, and urged citizens to join him in spirit: “This is a milestone for India. Let’s make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest.”