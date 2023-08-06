PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.Appreciating the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in India, PM Modi on his Facebook page said, “India's stations are all set to get modernised.” Noting that railways are the preferred mode of transport for people across the country, he has emphasised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Launched in February, the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisages the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. It involves the preparation of ‘master plans’ and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations. The scheme was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations across the country. The re-development of railway stations is aimed to provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration, and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The design of these station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage, and architecture, it added. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi had posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Tomorrow, August 6, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost ₹25,000 crore, the redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience.