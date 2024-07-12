PM Narendra Modi Meets BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers in Delhi; Discusses Regional Cooperation and Connectivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the foreign ministers of the seven BIMSTEC nations in Delhi on Friday, July 12. They discussed issues including security, connectivity, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

"Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit," wrote PM on X (Twitter).

Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers. Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit.@BimstecInDhakapic.twitter.com/fJ9yvtYyXE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2024

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his counterparts for the Second BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi on Friday.