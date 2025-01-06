PM Narendra Modi Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Says Discussion on Tech, Innovation and AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday, December 6, to discuss various aspects of tech, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” Nadella posted on X, sharing a picture of his meeting with the prime minister.

It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting. https://t.co/ArK8DJYBhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025

