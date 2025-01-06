PM Narendra Modi Meets Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Says Discussion on Tech, Innovation and AI
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 6, 2025 08:57 PM2025-01-06T20:57:32+5:302025-01-06T20:57:44+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday, December 6, to discuss various aspects of tech, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).
“Thank you, PM @narendramodi ji for your leadership. Excited to build on our commitment to making India AI-first and work together on our continued expansion in the country to ensure every Indian benefits from this AI platform shift,” Nadella posted on X, sharing a picture of his meeting with the prime minister.
It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting. https://t.co/ArK8DJYBhK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 6, 2025
In reply to Nadella's X post, PM Modi said,"It was indeed a delight to meet you, @satyanadella ! Glad to know about Microsoft's ambitious expansion and investment plans in India. It was also wonderful discussing various aspects of tech, innovation and AI in our meeting."Open in app