PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: 6 From Maharashtra, 9 From UP, 6 From Gujarat; List Of Potential Ministers In Modi 3.0

After securing a third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the new government under the leadership of Narendra Modi will be formed this evening in New Delhi, the nation's capital. Narendra Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, making him the second Prime Minister after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve this feat. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Modi held a preliminary meeting with potential ministers. The list of leaders who are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet has emerged. Here's a look at the prospective ministers from each state:

Statewise List of Potential Ministers

Uttar Pradesh

1. Hardeep Singh Puri

2. Rajnath Singh

3. Jayant Chaudhary

4. Jitin Prasada

5. Pankaj Chaudhary

6. B.L. Verma

7. Anupriya Patel

8. Kamlesh Paswan

9. S.P. Singh Baghel

Bihar

1. Chirag Paswan

2. Giriraj Singh

3. Jitan Ram Manjhi

4. Ramnath Thakur

5. Lalan Singh

6. Nityanand Rai

7. Raj Bhushan

8. Satish Dubey

Gujarat

1. Amit Shah

2. S. Jaishankar

3. Mansukh Mandaviya

4. C.R. Patil

5. Neema Ben Bamnia

6. J.P. Nadda

Maharashtra

1. Piyush Goyal

2. Nitin Gadkari

3. Pratap Rao Jadhav

4. Raksha Khadse

5. Ramdas Athawale

6. Murlidhar Mohol

Karnataka

1. Nirmala Sitharaman

2. H.D. Kumaraswamy

3. Prahlad Joshi

4. Shobha Karandlaje

5. V. Somanna

Madhya Pradesh

1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2. Jyotiraditya Scindia

3. Savitri Thakur

4. Virendra Kumar

Rajasthan

1. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

2. Arjun Ram Meghwal

3. Bhupender Yadav

4. Bhagirath Chaudhary

Haryana

1. M.L. Khattar

2. Rao Inderjit Singh

3. Krishan Pal Gurjar

Odisha

1. Ashwini Vaishnaw

2. Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Jual Oram

Goa

1. Shripad Naik

Andhra Pradesh

1. Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani

2. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu

3. Srinivas Verma

Telangana

1. G. Kishan Reddy

2. Bandi Sanjay

Kerala

1. Suresh Gopi

Tamil Nadu

1. L. Murugan

Jharkhand

1. AJSU MP Chandrashekhar Chaudhary

2. Annapurna Devi

West Bengal

1. Shantanu Thakur

2. Sukanta Majumdar

Punjab

1. Ravneet Singh Bittu

Assam

1. Sarbananda Sonowal

2. Pabitra Margherita

Arunachal Pradesh

1. Kiren Rijiju

Uttarakhand

1. Ajay Tamta

Delhi

1. Harsh Malhotra

Chhattisgarh

1. Tokhan Sahu

Jammu and Kashmir

1. Jitendra Singh

This list outlines the prospective ministers from each state who are expected to be part of the new government led by Narendra Modi.