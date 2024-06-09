PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: 6 From Maharashtra, 9 From UP, 6 From Gujarat; List Of Potential Ministers In Modi 3.0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 9, 2024 06:58 PM2024-06-09T18:58:01+5:302024-06-09T18:58:58+5:30
After securing a third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the new government under the leadership of ...
After securing a third consecutive victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the new government under the leadership of Narendra Modi will be formed this evening in New Delhi, the nation's capital. Narendra Modi will take the oath as Prime Minister for the third consecutive time, making him the second Prime Minister after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to achieve this feat. Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Modi held a preliminary meeting with potential ministers. The list of leaders who are likely to be inducted into the Union Cabinet has emerged. Here's a look at the prospective ministers from each state:
Statewise List of Potential Ministers
Uttar Pradesh
1. Hardeep Singh Puri
2. Rajnath Singh
3. Jayant Chaudhary
4. Jitin Prasada
5. Pankaj Chaudhary
6. B.L. Verma
7. Anupriya Patel
8. Kamlesh Paswan
9. S.P. Singh Baghel
Bihar
1. Chirag Paswan
2. Giriraj Singh
3. Jitan Ram Manjhi
4. Ramnath Thakur
5. Lalan Singh
6. Nityanand Rai
7. Raj Bhushan
8. Satish Dubey
Gujarat
1. Amit Shah
2. S. Jaishankar
3. Mansukh Mandaviya
4. C.R. Patil
5. Neema Ben Bamnia
6. J.P. Nadda
Maharashtra
1. Piyush Goyal
2. Nitin Gadkari
3. Pratap Rao Jadhav
4. Raksha Khadse
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Murlidhar Mohol
Karnataka
1. Nirmala Sitharaman
2. H.D. Kumaraswamy
3. Prahlad Joshi
4. Shobha Karandlaje
5. V. Somanna
Madhya Pradesh
1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
2. Jyotiraditya Scindia
3. Savitri Thakur
4. Virendra Kumar
Rajasthan
1. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
2. Arjun Ram Meghwal
3. Bhupender Yadav
4. Bhagirath Chaudhary
Haryana
1. M.L. Khattar
2. Rao Inderjit Singh
3. Krishan Pal Gurjar
Odisha
1. Ashwini Vaishnaw
2. Dharmendra Pradhan
3. Jual Oram
Goa
1. Shripad Naik
Andhra Pradesh
1. Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani
2. Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu
3. Srinivas Verma
Telangana
1. G. Kishan Reddy
2. Bandi Sanjay
Kerala
1. Suresh Gopi
Tamil Nadu
1. L. Murugan
Jharkhand
1. AJSU MP Chandrashekhar Chaudhary
2. Annapurna Devi
West Bengal
1. Shantanu Thakur
2. Sukanta Majumdar
Punjab
1. Ravneet Singh Bittu
Assam
1. Sarbananda Sonowal
2. Pabitra Margherita
Arunachal Pradesh
1. Kiren Rijiju
Uttarakhand
1. Ajay Tamta
Delhi
1. Harsh Malhotra
Chhattisgarh
1. Tokhan Sahu
Jammu and Kashmir
1. Jitendra Singh
This list outlines the prospective ministers from each state who are expected to be part of the new government led by Narendra Modi.Open in app