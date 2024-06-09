PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Karnataka Anticipates for a Major Stake in the New Cabinet

Leaders from Karnataka including senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, and Rajya Sabha member Nirmala Sitharaman are likely to take oath as Cabinet ministers. Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, the Mandya Lok Sabha member, will join the Union Cabinet today since he is an alliance partner. Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavraj Bommai is a strong contender for joining the government.

Bengaluru North Lok Sabha member Shobha Karandlaje and Tumakuru Lok Sabha member V Somanna from BJP will likely take oath as Ministers of State. Somanna, earlier served as minister in Karnataka in various positions. Somanna won the Tumkur Lok Sabha segment by a margin of 1,75,594 votes, against Congress' S P Muddahanumegowda.

Somanna said, "I am getting an opportunity to serve under PM Modi. I will fulfill his expectations. The party must have recognized my hard work and rewarded me. The challenge before me is to work to ensure that the benefits provided by the government reach the people of the country equally."

Hubballi-Dharwad Lok Sabha member Joshi served as Parliamentary Affairs minister, and Coal minister in the Modi government. Nirmala Sitharaman was the Finance Minister, while Shobha Karandlaje was the Minister of State for Agriculture. Shobha Karandlaje will represent the Vokkaliga community from Karnataka once inducted in the Cabinet, while Somanna will represent the Lingayat community, sources in the BJP said.