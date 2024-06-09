PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: Know When and Where to Watch Today's Event

After much discussion, the NDA, led by the BJP, is all set to form a government for the next five years. Narendra Modi will be sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time today, June 9, 2024. He will be the second PM after Nehru to hold this position for a third term. Preparations for today's swearing-in ceremony are complete. Here is when and where you can watch PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

President Droupadi Murmu is set to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Prime Minister-designate Modi and the members of the Union Council of Ministers. The oath-taking ceremony for Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take place on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 7:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will be livestreamed on national television channels and telecast live on TV by Doordarshan. Live updates will also be available on various social media platforms.

As of now there is no official confirmation regarding the allocation of cabinet berths, although media reports suggest that certain political parties may be allotted specific portfolios in the new Union Cabinet.

More than 8,000 dignitaries, including foreign leaders from various countries, are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, with leaders from SAARC nations having accepted invitations and planning to arrive in New Delhi on Sunday. The Ministry of External Affairs has announced the list of foreign leaders who will be attending the ceremony, including dignitaries from Sri Lanka, Maldives, Seychelles, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bhutan.