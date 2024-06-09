PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of the country for his third consecutive term at 7.15 pm on June 9.Modi and his council of ministers will be sworn-in on June 9 at 7.15 pm by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. All national television channels, including public service broadcaster Doordarshan, will live stream the oath-taking ceremony. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on Youtube as well.

The Election Commission of India has announced the final figures for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The BJP-led NDA along with its alliance partners the TDP, JD(U), NCP, Shiv Sena (SHS), LJP (RV), among others – crossed the majority mark in the recently concluded polls, getting 293 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the country, bagging 240 seats.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Oath-Taking Ceremony Live Updates: India To Witness History Today in Delhi

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc – including Congress, AAP, TMC, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party and others – won 233 seats. Delhi will be on high alert on Sunday as SAARC leaders gear up to attend the event. Major hotels, including Leela, Taj, ITC Maurya, Claridges and Oberoi are already under tight security. Police officials have arranged safe routes for the dignitaries' travel between their hotels and the venue.

