PM Narendra Modi Takes Oath As Member of 18th Lok Sabha (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha for the third consecutive time on Monday, June 24. "Main Narendra Damodardas Modi...Jo Lok Sabha Sadsiya Nirwashit Hua hu Iswar ki Shapath leta hu....," he took the oath as MP for the third time on Monday.

PM Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9. This is Modi's third term as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014. As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take the oath.

Earlier in the day, B Mahtab took oath as a member of the new House and pro-tem speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Modi Takes Oath as MP in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/3tjFrbOCJ0 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi in Parliament: Oath-Taking Ceremony of New MPs in New Parliament Building for the First Time Since Independence, Says PM (Watch Video).

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will see the oath-taking of newly elected members, followed by the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of both Houses on June 27. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath to Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem Speaker of the Lok Sabha at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.