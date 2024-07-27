PM Narendra Modi To Chair Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chaired the 9th governing council meeting of Niti Aayog at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre today, July 27. According to the official release meeting's theme, 'Viksit Bharat 2047', will revolve around transforming India into a developed nation.

The Governing Council will deliberate on the Approach Paper for the Vision Document on Viksit Bharat 2047 during the meeting. The primary objective of the meeting is to promote participative governance and foster collaboration between the Central and State Governments.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Visit Ukraine in August 2024, First Since 2022 Russia Invasion, Say Sources.

These collaboration will improved quality of life for both rural and urban populations through strengthened delivery mechanisms of government interventions. Also, the governing body of Niti Aayog will discuss the recommendations put forth during the 3rd national conference of chief secretaries, which took place from December 27-29, 2023.

The Prime Minister, who serves as the chairperson of Niti Aayog, will be joined by chief ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States and Union Territories, Union ministers as ex-officio members and special invitees, as well as the vice chairman and members of Niti Aayog.