PM Narendra Modi To Release 17th Installment of PM-KISAN Scheme in Varanasi on June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil the 17th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on June 18, 2024, in Varanasi. The initiative is set to benefit over 9.26 crore farmers, with total payouts exceeding Rs. 20,000 crore. Additionally, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups (SHGs) trained as Krishi Sakhis, tasked to serve as grassroots extension workers.

The event will witness the presence of Anandiben Patel, the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister, and various State Ministers. Over 2.5 crore farmers are expected to participate, including those from 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 1 lakh Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 5 lakh Common Service Centres nationwide.

At the 50 selected Krishi Vikas Kendras (KVKs), a special event is being organized where a significant number of farmers will participate. Union Ministers will visit these centers to interact with farmers. The event aims to educate farmers about best agricultural practices, emerging technologies in agriculture, and methods for practicing climate-resilient agriculture. Farmers will also receive guidance on checking their PM-KISAN beneficiary status, payment details, and utilizing the Kisan-eMitra Chatbot. Additionally, Union Ministers will distribute certificates to trained Krishi Sakhis from the region.

The PM-KISAN scheme was inaugurated on February 24, 2019, aimed at providing financial support to all land-holding farmers, with exceptions based on higher income status criteria. Under this initiative, eligible farmers receive a financial benefit of Rs. 6,000 per year, disbursed in three equal instalments every four months. These funds are transferred directly into the bank accounts of farmers' families nationwide through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.