PM Narendra Modi to Speak on Operation Sindoor in Parliament Next Week; 16-Hour Discussion From July 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in Parliament on Operation Sindoor next week, according to TV reports on Wednesday, July 23. The Rajya Sabha will discuss this matter from July 29 for over 16 hours during the ongoing Monsoon Session 2025, as per the news agency ANI. The decision was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the upper house on July 23.

Along with PM Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to speak on the topic as the opposition parties, including Congress's Rahul Gandhi, have raised several questions over the retaliation attack on Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) targeting terrorist hubs.

MP Rahul Gandhi said, “Ofcourse he did the ceasefire. It is a fact. How can Prime Minister give a statement? What will he say that ‘Trump did the ceasefire?’. He can’t say that. But this is the truth. Trump has done the ceasefire, and the whole world knows it. Apart from ceasefire, there are a lot of issues we want to discuss… Those who call themselves a patriot, just ran away. PM is not able to make a single statement, whereas Donald Trump has said this 25 times.”

This came after a recent statement made by Donald Trump, where he repeated his claims of "stopping the war between India and Pakistan" in the name of trade deals.