PM Narendra Modi Welcomed by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at 50th G7 Summit in Apulia (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, upon his arrival to attend the 50th G7 Summit in Apulia. PM Modi on Friday held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and others, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy.

On Thursday, before departing for Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement, “I look forward to meeting fellow world leaders and discussing a wide range of issues aimed at making our planet better and improving lives of people.”

The Group of Seven (G7) summit began on Thursday, June 13, with the US announcing a monetary aid package of USD 50 billion to Ukraine, using frozen Russian assets as collateral. This recent support reflects the US government's ongoing commitment to assisting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion.