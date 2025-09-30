PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Donald Trump's Plans To End Gaza War, Says 'Pathway To Long-Term Peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, September 30, welcomed Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the Israel-Gaza war. He said Trump's plan "provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people."

In a post on X, the Prime Minister Modi wrote, "We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace."

What Is Gaza Peace Plan

Earlier on Monday (US local time), US President Donald Trump held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the plan that could end the conflict in Gaza. Speaking at the joint press conference, the US President stated 20 20-point plan, which includes ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas if both accept the plan. Once accepted, the Israeli forces will have to withdraw to the agreed-upon line to prepare for the release of hostages.

As per Trump's plan, all military activity, including air strikes and artillery fire, would be paused, and battle lines would remain frozen until conditions for staged withdrawal are met. Establishing a temporary governing board in Palestine, which will be headed by Trump and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, is included in the plan.

Once all the hostages are released, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip for the Palestinian people with quantities consistent with the levels mandated under a January 19, 2025, accord. The deliveries of aid will proceed without interference from Israel or Hamas through the United Nations and related agencies.

The plan has stated that, a “deradicalised” Gaza will not pose a threat to its neighbours and will be “redeveloped” for the benefit of Gazans.