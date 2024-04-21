PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Mahavir Jayanti; Inaugurates 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav

On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti Pm Narendra Modi inaugurated the 2550th Bhagwan Mahaveer Nirvana Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. Bhagwan Mahavir's message of peace, compassion and brotherhood are a source of great inspiration for everyone.

Narendra Modi Took X (Twitter) and whished everyone, He wrote, "my infinite best wishes to all the families of the country. Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint and goodwill are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India.

Bhagwan Mahavir's message of peace, compassion and brotherhood are a source of great inspiration for everyone. Speaking at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav programme.https://t.co/TksfxyjsiC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2024

महावीर जयंती के पावन अवसर पर देश के समस्त परिवारजनों को मेरी अनंत शुभकामनाएं। शांति, संयम और सद्भावना से जुड़े भगवान महावीर के संदेश विकसित भारत के निर्माण में देश के लिए प्रेरणापुंज हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2024

My best wishes to all the family members of the country on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti…Lord Mahavir's message of peace, restraint and harmony are an inspiration for the country in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi greeted people on Mahavir Jayanti, saying that Lord Mahavir's message of peace and goodwill is an inspiration for the country in building a 'Viksit.