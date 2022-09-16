PM Narendra Modi's birthday: Tamil Nadu BJP announces gold rings for infants born tomorrow

The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17 by presenting gold rings to the newborns and distributing 720 kilograms of fish, among other plans.The state's minister L Murugan has informed that the party has chosen RSRM hospital for the scheme. According to him, every ring will weigh 2 grams. He, however, said it isn't a freebie but the party just wants to welcome the infants. As per the local unit, it is expected that 10-15 children will be born on September 17 at the hospital.

He further said to distribute fish, MK Stalin's constituency has been chosen. The aim of the exercise is to enhance the consumption of fish. Since Modi will become 72 years old, 720 kg of fish will be distributed, as per a Hindustan Times report.According to a three-page letter sent out by the party’s national president Arun Singh on August 30, all the states have been asked to mark the occasion as ‘Sewa Pakhwada’, similar to programmes organised in previous years. Under it, the activities involve blood donation and medical check up camps among others. The party leadership had strictly asked for no cakes to be cut or havans to be organised.

