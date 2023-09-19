PM proposes new name for old Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday suggested naming the old Parliament building as 'Samvidhan Sadan' after both Houses shift to the new building. He said the dignity of the building where Parliament sessions have been held for the last 75 years should not go down by simply referring to it as the old building. The Prime Minister said, referring to the building as 'Samvidhan Sadan' would be a tribute to the leaders who made history in Parliament. "We should not let go of the opportunity to give this present to the future generations," he added.

PM Modi was speaking at the Parliament's Central Hall at an event held before the shift to the new building. The shift took place on Tuesday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, on the second day of the five-day-long special Parliament session.Soon after his speech, PM Modi and all the MPs walked from the old building to the new building. All MPs received a gift bag containing a copy of the Constitution, books related to the Parliament, a commemorative coin and a stamp on the opening day of the new Parliament building.