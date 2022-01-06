PM security breach is a condemnable incident: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala

Describing PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab as condemnable, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the responsibility of the incident rests with the Punjab Government.

On Navjot Singh Sidhu terming PM's security breach as 'drama', Chautala said Sidhu is trying to derive political mileage from it. "The way the Prime Minister was stopped is condemnable and if incidents like this continue we are taking the country towards anarchy. In the coming days, it will be disastrous for a democracy", the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister added.

Dushyant Chautala had reached Ambala to inaugurate Tau Devi Lal Chowk and Bio Gas Plant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor