PM to embark on 2-nation tour of France, UAE tomorrow

New Delhi, July 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday.

From Wednesday to Thursday, Modi will visit Paris at the invitation of French president Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister will be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade on Thursday, where a tri-services Indian armed forces contingent will be participating.

According to External Affairs Ministry sources, Modi will also hold formal talks with Macron.

The French President will host a state banquet as well as a private dinner in honour of the prime minister.

While in Paris, Modi will also meet his French counterpart, as well as the presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly.

He will also separately interact with the Indian diaspora in France, CEOs of Indian and French companies, and prominent personalities.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India–France Strategic Partnership and Modi's visit will provide an opportunity to chart the course of the partnership for the future across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation, said the Ministry sources.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will arrive in Abu Dhabi where he will hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Modi's visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture, according to the Ministry sources.

It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G20 Presidency in which the UAE is a special invitee.

