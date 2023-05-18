PM to lay foundation for projects worth crores in Odisha today

Puri (Odisha) [India], May 18 : Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crores in Odisha on Thursday.

Speaking withon Wednesday night, the minister said, "PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat train from Puri to Howrah. The PM will dedicate projects worth more than Rs 8,200 crores in Odisha and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations".

Minister Ashwini Vaishanw late Wednesday night inspected Puri Railway Station to take stock of the work in progress.

He said that PM has allocated Rs 10,000 cores for development works in Odisha.

"10 years ago, only Rs 800 crores were allocated for the development of a state that has the potential of becoming a $1 trillion economy," said Ashwini Vaishnaw.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to the rail passengers.

The train will pass through Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal. The train will provide a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience to passengers, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

PM Modi will further dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha. This will reduce the operating and maintenance costs and reliance on imported crude oil.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line; a new broad gauge rail line between Angul-Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga and new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali-Jhartarbha. These will cater to the increased traffic demands due to rapid industrial development in Odisha's steel, power, and mining sectors and will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections, said the PMO statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor