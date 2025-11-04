PMK faction clash: MLA Arul’s convoy attacked in Salem, five injured

Chennai, Nov 4 In a fresh sign of escalating factional tensions within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Salem West MLA R. Arul and his supporters — aligned with party founder Dr S. Ramadoss — were allegedly attacked by loyalists of party president Anbumani Ramadoss in Salem district on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Arul, accompanied by local functionaries, was returning from Pethanaickenpalayam after visiting the house of the PMK union secretary.

As his convoy approached Vazhapadi, a group of nearly 20 men reportedly pelted stones at the vehicles carrying Arul and his team.

In retaliation, his supporters also hurled stones at the rival group, leading to tense scenes on the busy stretch.

Recounting the attack, Arul alleged that the assailants were supporters of Anbumani.

“While returning to Salem, around 20 of Anbumani’s followers raised slogans in his support and attacked our car. They used stones, wooden logs, and iron rods. If I had stepped out, they would have killed me,” he said.

The MLA added that the attack happened despite the presence of a few police personnel at the spot who tried to intervene.

Criticising the party leadership, Arul questioned, “Anbumani keeps talking about decent and developmental politics. Is this what he means by decent politics?”

He said about 50 of his supporters were travelling in multiple vehicles, but he instructed them not to get down to prevent further escalation.

Five of his cadres sustained injuries and were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital.

A police constable was also injured in the stone pelting.

“We have lodged a complaint and trust that the police will take action and provide us protection,” Arul said.

He further stated that both S. Ramadoss and the party’s honorary president, G. K. Mani, called him after the incident to enquire about his well-being.

“We appeal to Anbumani not to mislead the youth like this. The PMK was built on the ideals of justice and equality, not violence,” he remarked.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Security has been tightened in Salem following the clash between the two PMK factions.

--IANS

