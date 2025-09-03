PMK to again issue showcause notice to Anbumani Ramadoss over 'anti-party activities'

Chennai, Sep 3 The internal feud in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) took a new turn on Wednesday, with the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee deciding to issue a second showcause notice to party president and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss, son of the party’s founder, S. Ramadoss.

Addressing reporters at his Thailapuram residence, S. Ramadoss said the Administrative Committee had unanimously resolved to seek an explanation from Anbumani for what it termed “anti-party activities".

The party’s general secretary will issue the second notice, and Anbumani Ramadoss has been asked to respond by September 10.

“No explanation has been given so far for the first notice. If there is no reply this time either, both the Disciplinary Action Committee and the Administrative Committee will deliberate and the party will act accordingly,” he said.

The rift between father and son has been widening for several months, primarily over Anbumani continuing as the party president even after Dr. Ramadoss publicly opposed it.

The founder had expressed dissatisfaction over what he viewed as unilateral decisions by his son and had insisted that the presidency should not remain with Anbumani.

However, Anbumani retained the post and asserted his authority in party affairs, which deepened the discord.

This led to growing tensions in the organisation, with the senior Ramadoss accusing his son of bypassing party committees and ignoring collective decision-making.

Party insiders say that in addition to the dispute over the presidency, Anbumani’s style of functioning -- marked by independent statements and reported outreach to other political groups -- has created further friction.

The leadership, led by Ramadoss, considers these actions to be in violation of party discipline.

The PMK, with a strong presence in northern Tamil Nadu, has historically played a decisive role in state politics through electoral alliances.

Political observers believe that any disciplinary action against Anbumani could have serious consequences for the party’s future, particularly with the 2026 Assembly elections approaching.

For now, the focus remains on September 10, by when Anbumani must decide whether to submit his explanation or risk formal disciplinary measures from the party founded by his own father.

