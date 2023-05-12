PMLA court extends suspended IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan's ED remand by 4 days

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 : Suspended Indian Administrative Services Officer (IAS) Chhavi Ranjan, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case, has been sent to ED remand for a further four days.

Chhavi Ranjan was produced before Ranchi's special PMLA court, which extended his ED custody by four days after the 6-day remand granted earlier ended on Friday.

ED informed the court that the investigation in the case is still underway and several new facts are emerging during the probe.

"Information has been sought from various offices in view of new facts unearthed during the investigation. The said information requires to be confronted with the accused person. The analysis of digital devices and other documents seized from his possession is also ongoing. As such, the further remand of the accused is required by this (ED) office", ED submitted before the court while seeking further custody of Ranjan.

Chhavi Ranjan was arrested by the ED in a land scam case related to illegally grabbing and selling land in Ranchi on May 6.

Following the arrest, the Jharkhand government suspended Ranjan from his position as Director, Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand.

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody.

According to ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents.

Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, ED sources said.

