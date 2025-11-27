Poised to establish new identity on global landscape, says ex-Gujarat varsity VC on CWG 2030

Rajkot, Nov 27 With Ahmedabad confirmed as the host city for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030, this comes as a new milestone in the country’s sporting landscape and also marks a historic opportunity for the state government to scale up construction of sporting complexes and infrastructure in the city, exponentially.

A 52-crore sporting complex is already under construction, with the city administration gearing up to build an athletes’ village to accommodate more than 3,000 sportspersons.

This also comes as an opportune moment for the Gujarat government to carve a new identity for the city on the global sports map.

Dr Arjunsinh Rana, the former Vice-Chancellor of Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, spoke to IANS on the momentous opportunity, explaining how the administration could use the CWG games to develop state-of-the-art sporting complexes and position the city as a key games hub.

Reflecting on the emergence of Swarnim Gujarat sports university as a key centre of sports, he said that the foundation was laid years ago when Narendra Modi was leading Gujarat as the Chief Minister.

Dr Rana explained that 'Khelo Gujarat' was launched in 2010 to strengthen sporting culture in the state, and subsequently, in 2022, the state got the opportunity to host a national-level competition, enhancing its capabilities.

On Ahmedabad bagging the rights to hold CWG 2030, he said that it was the culmination of a dream conceived years ago.

“This achievement is a proud moment not only for Gujarat but for the entire country. There are no words to express this joy. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also praised the initiative of Khel Mahakumbh 2010, now known as Khelo India and stated that such far-sighted decisions lay the foundation for future milestones.

He said that today, facilities are being provided to athletes in villages across Gujarat, facilitating their easy and prompt participation in several sporting events.

