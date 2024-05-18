"PoK Will Be Part of India in Six Months After PM Modi's Third Term," Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) will become part of India within six months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuming office for the third time. Adityanath made these remarks while addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Palghar.

Watch video here:

मोदी जी को तीसरी बार प्रधानमंत्री बनने दीजिए, 6 महीने के अंदर POK भी भारत का हिस्सा होगा... pic.twitter.com/c88jZahKVy — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) May 18, 2024

"We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people, we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time, and within six months, PoK will become part of India," Adityanath said.