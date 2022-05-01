Police, Army arrest hybrid terrorist from J-K's Srinagar
By ANI | Published: May 1, 2022 08:05 PM2022-05-01T20:05:54+5:302022-05-01T20:15:02+5:30
Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.
Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him.
A case has been registered under the relevant sections.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor