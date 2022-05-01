Police, Army arrest hybrid terrorist from J-K's Srinagar

Police and Army (50 Rashtriya Rifles) arrested a hybrid terrorist from Srinagar's Nowgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The terrorist has been identified as Sheikh Sahid Gulzar of Muchhwa, Badgam.

Incriminating material including a pistol and live ammunition was recovered from him.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections.

( With inputs from ANI )

