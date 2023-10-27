Police arrests Gogi Gang's shooter following shootout in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 27 Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a shooter of infamous Gogi Gang following a shootout, who was wanted in extortion case, an officer said on Friday.

The gangster was identified as Kulwant Dalal (22), a resident of district Jhajjar, Haryana.

According to police, on October 24, complainant, a resident of village Ladpur, Rohini, Delhi reported that some miscreants have fired at the main gate of his house.

Police also recovered two empty cartridges and three chits were found near the main gate of his house, in which a demand of extortion money of Rs one crore was made.

The Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that threats were extended by Deepak a.k.a Titar and Dinesh Karala member of Gogi Gang.

It was written in the chits that, if the demand is not fulfilled, next time, the bullet will be fired on the chest of someone in his family.

"Specific inputs were received that the suspect who was involved in the extortion case of Kanjhawala police station would come near Sector-21 Metro Station, Dwarka, Delhi to meet his associates," said the officer.

"Acting upon the information, the team laid a trap at the place of information and on Friday, at about 2 am, the wanted accused was spotted near railway underpass Sector-21, near Bharthal Roap, Dwarka, Delhi on a motorcycle," said the Special CP.

The police team signaled him to stop but instead of stopping his motorcycle, he tried to escape through service road. When the police party directed him to surrender he opened fire three rounds on the raiding party and one of the bullets hit on the bullet proof jacket of one of the police personnel.

"The police party retaliated in self-defense and also fired four rounds in which the above accused got shot on his left leg below the knee and was immediately overpowered by the raiding party," said Yadav.

On interrogation, Dalal disclosed that he is a shooter of ‘Gogi Gang’ and now works for the gang members named Deepak and Dinesh Karala.

"In the year 2021, he was also involved in Kuldeep a.k.a Fajja escaped case from the police custody at GTB Enclave, Delhi. On October 18, he went to Rohtak court to meet his associate Mohit Bhadani," said Yadav.

There, he met with Deepak, who instructed and handed over three chits to him for demanding extortion from the businessmen of Delhi and also shared the mobile number of gangster Dinesh Karala.

As per the instructions of Dinesh Karala, he met one of his associate near helipad Rohini, Delhi, who supplied him one mobile phone, two pistols and 25 rounds to commit the extortion threats.

