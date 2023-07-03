Police case filed against Vidisha Congress MLA for using objectionable language against PM Modi

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 3 : Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against Congress MLA in the State's Vidisha district after he used objectionable words purportedly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a television debate.

The incident took place during a debate on a private TV channel last Saturday (July 1) in the district, following which local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders raised an objection and lodged a complaint against Shashank Bhargava, Congress MLA.

Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against Bhargava at the Kotwali police station limits in the district on July 2.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Vikas Pandey said, "Some BJP workers made a complaint to the police and the Congress MLA had used some indecent words against the Prime Minister. A video of the programme was scrutinised and a case was registered against the MLA under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 294 in the matter."

Further investigation is underway in the matter, he the police official said.

Meanwhile Bhargava has apologised attributing his statement to a slip of the tongue.

Bhargava told ANI, "There is no question of abusing PM Modi, he is the Prime Minister of our country. Some discussion was going on and a slip of tongue happened. If anyone has been hurt, then I apologise to PM Modi."

"Once PM Modi was giving a speech, at that time instead of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao", he had said "Beti Bachao Beti Patao". So will the daughters of the whole country file an FIR against him? This is just a matter of exaggeration and BJP leaders of Vidisha are stirring it up," Bhargava said.

