Police constable arrested in Tamil Nadu for sexually assaulting daughter

Chennai, May 6 A police constable with the Tamil Nadu Armed Reserve Force has been arrested for sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter, an official said on Sunday.

The alleged incident happened in Cuddalore district of the state.

The 14-year-old girl in her complaint lodged with the Cuddalore Superintendent of Police said that her father had been sexually assaulting her for the last one year.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police, R. Rajaraman then ordered the Cuddalore All Women Police Station Inspector Rathika to investigate the case.

The girl and her mother narrated the ordeal to the women police officers, who eventually arrested the constable.

The 41-year-old police constable was charged under Section 354 (A), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal code along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act and Section 77 of Juvenile Justice Act, an official said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor