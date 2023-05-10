Police constable shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun

Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 10 : A police constable on duty was killed by miscreants near the Orai Kotwali highway outpost in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased constable has been identified as Bhedjit Singh.

Police said that bike-borne miscreants opened fire at the constable after he flashed a torch at them.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police, Dr Iraj Raja said,"Bhedjit Singh, who was posted at the highway police station of Orai Kotwali on late night duty. Around 1.30 am on seeing a bike approaching him he flashed a torch at the vehicle. In the meantime, miscreants opened fire at the constable after which he started chasing them. The miscreants however kept on firing at the constable and killed him".

Local police said that miscreants managed to flee and a search operation is underway to nab them.

"Our search operation is underway. Four teams have been set up regarding this case. Soon the complete details of the incident will be revealed. Police are scanning the CCTVs installed around the scene of the incident, to find out about the miscreants," he said.

Further investigation is underway.

