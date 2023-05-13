Police identify 64 drugs hotspots in Delhi, conduct over 100 raids

New Delhi, May 13 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has identified 64 hotspots in the national capital where drugs, including heroin, charas, MDMA, and ganja, among others, were being sold.

In recent raids at over 100 locations in Delhi, the police have seized drugs worth over Rs one crore and arrested 43 persons, the police said on Saturday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that as per the directives of the Ministry Home Affairs (MHA), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police has arrested 534 narco-offenders in 412 NDPS cases and recovered about 35 kg heroin/smack, 15 kg cocaine, 1,500 kg ganja, 230 kg opium, 10 kg charas and 20 kg poppy husk, among others, since January this year.

The recovery came after raids against narco-offenders which were planned with all the senior officers as well as field officers of Delhi Police.

"A total of 80 police teams consisting of ANTF, Crime Branch and officers from all the police stations were constituted to carry out the operations. Information was developed through human intelligence as well as technical analysis. The ANTF, in coordination with all the districts of Delhi Police, carried out ground level surveys and chose more than 100 potential targets to perform simultaneous raids," the Special CP said.

Recently, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, 31 drug offenders were arrested in 30 NDPS cases, in addition to 12 arrested in six excise act cases.

"During the operation, 957.5 gm heroin, 57.884 kg ganja and 782 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered by the teams," said Yadav.

Yadav added that the Delhi Police have been targeting local as well as national and international drugs traffickers, who are spreading the narcotics menace in the national capital.

