Police in J&K’s Ganderbal nab fake magical stone sellers & buyers

Srinagar, Feb 9 In a proverbial cheat vs. cheat style, two groups of cheats trying to dupe each other were arrested by police in J&K’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

Twelve people of two groups of thugs planning to dupe each other were arrested on the spot by police in Ganderbal district when one group was selling a fake ‘magical stone’ claimed to bring fortune and the other group was buying it with fake currency notes.

Sandeep Gupta, SSP (Ganderbal) said that at least 12 persons were arrested in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district while selling a fake ‘magical stone’ and others buying it with fake currency notes.

“An information was received by Police Station Kangan through reliable sources that some persons are moving in a suspicious manner at Kijpara, behind Dumping Park.

“Acting swiftly, a special Police team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Kangan, Muzaffar Jan led by station house officer Kangan, Turk Zahoor that raided the spot and apprehended 12 persons who were roaming in suspicious conditions. Among the arrested persons is one policeman identified as Riyaz Ahmad Mir.

“During the search of apprehended persons, 30 bundles of Rs 50,000 each, which constitutes a total Rs 15,00,000 fake currency notes of Children Bank & total cash of Rs 56,600 (Indian currency) were recovered from their possession,

“Further, five vehicles used by the accused in the commission of crime have also been seized on the spot.

“A case under FIR number 08/2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Kangan police station”.

