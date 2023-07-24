Police inspector commits suicide in UP

Unnao, July 24 A police inspector committed suicide at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, following a family dispute.

The body of Ashok Kumar Varma was seen hanging from the ceiling hook by a constable on patrol duty late Sunday night.

The constable then informed his seniors about the incident.

SP Siddhartha and other police officials reached the spot and he ordered a probe into the alleged suicide of the cop.

A dog squad and forensic team also visited the residence of the deceased inspector who had returned from work around 11.p.m. on Sunday.

The last call made from his mobile phone was to his wife.

Sources said that family dispute made the cop take the extreme step.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

