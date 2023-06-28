Police lathi-charge students protesting outside Rajasthan University

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 28 : Students staged a protest demanding their rights to basic facilities outside Rajasthan University Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat in Jaipur, officials said on Wednesday.

"There was an uproar in Rajasthan University today, after the Syndicate meeting held at the Vice-Chancellor's Secretariat. The students protested regarding their demands for basic facilities of the university," said officials.

The officials added that activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI) raised slogans and tried to break the barricades.

As per the officials, the activists of the student bodies alleged that they wanted to meet the Vice-Chancellor regarding their demands but were not allowed to meet them.

"We wanted to meet the Vice-Chancellor regarding our demands but were not allowed to meet them. We were also lathi-charged by the police personnel," said the activists ABVP, NSUI.

Additionally, the activists of the Dharti Parishad alleged that the police were adopting a double standard and were biased towards NSUI students, said the officials.

"The police are adopting double standards. NSUI students are being allowed to protest and the police are forcibly dragging Vidyarthi Parishad activists," said the activists of the ABVP.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Avneesh, the student leaders were reportedly chased away because they were attempting to disturb the Syndicate meeting.

"The student leaders were trying to disrupt the Syndicate meeting, so they were chased away," said the ASP.

