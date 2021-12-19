Police personnel injured as terrorists open fire in J-K's Pulwama

A police personnel was shot at and injured by terrorists at Bandzawoo in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said an official statement by the police on Sunday.

According to the statement, Pulwama police received information about a terror crime incident at Bandzoo area of the district where terrorists had fired upon police personnel. Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Wagay near his house in the Bandzoo area of Pulwama.

In this terror incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment, the statement read.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are going on.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

