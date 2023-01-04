Police reach Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh's residence in sexual harassment case probe

Chandigarh Police on Wednesday reached the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh who is charged with sexual harassment.

A case of sexual assault is registered against Sandeep Singh at Sector 26 Police station, Chandigarh.

A police team including Sector 26 Police station SHO visited the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh.

The woman coach, who alleged sexual harassment by Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh claimed that until the minister resigns, the investigation would be biased.

Speaking to the media after she appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Chandigarh Police on Tuesday, the woman said, "I heard the Chief Minister's statement this morning, in which the Chief Minister himself is taking the side of Sandeep Singh. Until the minister resigns, it would be a matter of bias."

She claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is trying to influence the probe.

"Chandigarh Police did not put any pressure on me. Haryana Police is trying to pressurize me," she further added.

The coach's advocate Dipanshu Bansal said, "Questions have been answered for the last eight hours. Whatever records my client had, we have already handed over to the police. The phone has also been given to the police. She was questioned for the fourth time."

The advocate further added, "We will give 2 or 3 days time to the police for arresting Sandeep Singh. We will get the statement of 164 recorded by Tuesday itself."

Meanwhile, the Khap panchayat warned of extensive protest if the minister is not arrested by January 7.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Daljeet Singh told ANI, "We want to ensure that justice is delivered to the victim woman. Khap has given the government time till January 7. If Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh is not sacked and arrested, we will protest extensively."

( With inputs from ANI )

