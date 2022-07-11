Police recovers cough syrup bottles valued Rs 50 lakh in Assam

Assam Police on Monday recovered 9,900 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup valued at Rs 50 lakh from a dumper truck in Karimganj.

Based on secret information, a police team of Karimganj district launched an operation and detained a dumper truck on the highway at the Badarpur area in the district.

Padmanabh Baruah, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district toldthat, during the search, the police team recovered 9,900 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup from the truck.

"The driver of the truck fled from the area. Our operation is on to nab the driver and owner of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 50 lakh," the official said.

A case has been registered at Badarpur police station. Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

