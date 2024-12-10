Police register cases on complaints by Mohan Babu, son Manoj

Hyderabad, Dec 10 Police have registered cases on complaints by veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu and his actor son Manchu Manoj in the bitter fight over family assets.

On a complaint made by Mohan Babu in a letter to Rachakonda Police Commissioner, a case was registered against Manoj and his wife Monika at Pahadi Shareef Police Station.

The case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 329 (house-trespass) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

The same police station also booked a case on a complaint by Manoj that about 10 people assaulted him at his residence on Sunday.

A case under 329, 351 and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) against Vijay and others has been registered.

Manoj had on Monday lodged a complaint with the police but did not name his father or any other family member.

He stated that around 10 unidentified miscreants attacked him at his house at Jalpally.

He named two persons who took away the CCTV footage of the attack.

Manoj visited a hospital in Banjara Hills on Sunday night.

According to the medico legal record, Manoj sustained multiple injuries on neck, right thigh and abdomen.

Mohan Babu lodged a complaint against son Manoj and daughter-in-law Monika and sought police protection.

Mohan Babu complained to Rachakonda Commissioner that his younger son Manoj along with some anti-social elements employed by him caused a disturbance on Sunday at his house ‘Manchu Town’ in Jalpally in Rangareddy district.

The former MP also sought protection for himself and his properties saying there was a threat from Manoj, his wife, and anti-social elements.

Mohan Babu demanded legal action against Manoj, Monika and their associates. He also urged the police to evict them from his property.

“Provide me with adequate protection to ensure my safety and allow me to access my home without fear,” said the veteran actor, who runs a chain of educational institutions including Mohan Babu University.

Following Mohan Babu’s request, police have stepped up security at ‘Manchu Town’ in Jalpally.

Meanwhile, Mohan Babu’s elder son Manchu Vishnu has returned to Hyderabad from abroad.

Mohan Babu received him at the airport and they reached the residence in Jalpally.

