Police registers case for fake number plate in UP's Mathura

A case for a fake number plate has been registered against two vehicles in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Thursday.

The case was registered after two vehicles were found sharing the same number plate on Wednesday.

According to the officials on Wednesday, a car driver stopped when the driver found that the number plates of both vehicles are the same.

"An hour later after a discussion among the vehicles' drivers, the matter reached the city police station. After which, on having the same number of two vehicles, the police and transport department spun into action and got involved in the investigation of the matter" officials added.

Manoj Kumar, Assistant Regional Transport Office (RTO) said, "Two vehicles- a bus and a car- have been found using the same vehicle registration number plate."

The RTO officer further assured that action would be taken against violators using fake or improper vehicle registration plates in the city.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor