Police seek gangster Sampat Nehra's remand in Delhi apartment firing case

New Delhi [India], June 2 : Delhi police crime branch is seeking gangster Sampat Nehra's remand in connection with a firing incident at the door of an apartment in southeast Delhi's Sidharth Nagar on April 23 this year, said a police source.

The incident had taken place in the Sunlight Colony police station area of the city where two masked men fired two shots at the door of the first-floor apartment, which belongs to Sohail Siddiqui, a hypnotherapist.

Later, the crime branch arrested three minor boys from Rajasthan in connection with the firing incident. They confessed to firing at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi.

CCTV footage emerged after the incident shows two boys going up to the first floor of the residential building, knocking on the door and then opening fire at the entrance. After that, they then ran downstairs to the ground floor and fired 3 rounds at a window of another flat ahead of fleeing the spot.

Anmol Bishnoi alias Bhanu, is considered a dangerous criminal and is on the Union Home Ministry's list of notorious gangsters. Anmol operates Lawrence Bishnoi by sitting abroad.

Earlier, the crime branch had also taken Lawrence on 10 days remand and now the sleuths plan for Sampat Nehra's remand for a detailed investigation to unearth the crime nexus.

