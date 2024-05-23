Police stations in Karnataka have turned into Congress offices: BJP

Bengaluru, May 23 Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that the state government has turned the police station into the Congress offices and also demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

“Karnataka police stations have been turned into offices of the Congress party. Home Minister Parameshwara is the most inefficient. He should resign immediately. The law and order has collapsed as we witness multiple cases of murders, rapes, and robberies in the state,” State BJP General Secretary P. Rajeev told media persons.

He said that earlier, if any serious crime took place in the state, a circular was sent to all police stations and directions were also given to the vigilance department.

“The state government has not issued one such circular to make the Police Department work. The DGP has not been given any directions by the Home Minister,” Rajeev said.

He said that the Supreme Court has repeatedly stated that to arrest an accused, there should be sufficient grounds.

“In the case of BJP MLA Harish Poonja, the police tried to arrest him without any grounds, and 70 police personnel were used unnecessarily to create high drama at his residence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have served a second notice for BJP MLA Poonja to appear for questioning. MLA Poonja has submitted a petition seeking anticipatory bail in the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru.

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra has also warned that if BJP MLA Harish Poonja is arrested, the government and the state police will face the consequences.

Poonja, the BJP MLA from Dakshina Kannada district, had agitated at a police station over an alleged false FIR lodged against a BJP worker who was subsequently arrested.

Poonja had gone to the Belthangady police station and taken the “cops to task” for arresting BJP worker Shashiraj and others.

During the protest, he had issued objectionable statements, saying he would not hesitate to hold the “collar of the police” if BJP workers were touched.

Poonja also said that he would get the police station burned down like how the K.G. Halli police station was gutted in the infamous DJ Halli-KG Halli violence in Bengaluru.

